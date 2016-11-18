Story highlights Officer Jeff Bonar writes in report he had been kneed in groin, legs

In cellphone video, Marissa Morris' legs and arms cannot be seen

(CNN) An Arizona police officer has been placed on administrative leave after cellphone video surfaced that shows him punching a woman in the face during an arrest.

The bystander video recorded Wednesday shows Flagstaff Officer Jeff Bonar and a Coconino County sheriff's deputy as Bonar tries to arrest a woman he believes has outstanding warrants.

Bonar, who has been a Flagstaff officer for three years, knew Marissa Morris from an encounter one month ago and at that time there were two warrants for her arrest.

He came to the house to assist the deputy on a separate matter -- an eviction.

Morris argues with Bonar on the video and tells him, "You've gotta have a warrant."

