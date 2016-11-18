Story highlights Officer Aaron "A.C." Smith is accused of killing Gregory Gunn

Smith was arrested in March and indicted Friday

(CNN) An Alabama grand jury indicted Montgomery police officer Aaron "A.C." Smith on a murder charge Friday in connection with the shooting death of Gregory Gunn, the district attorney told CNN.

No trial date was announced by Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Smith was charged with murder in March, less than a week after the killing.

"A state Bureau of Investigation Agent, Magistrate, District Court Judge and now a Grand Jury have all determined probable cause that Aaron C. Smith should be charged with the crime of Murder," Bailey said in a statement. "A jury will determine his guilt or innocence."

"We intend to vigorously defend his rights," he said. "We believe that he acted within the line and scope of his duty, his training, and within the law," McDermott told the website.

