Story highlights Essaouira is a haven for tourists seeking activity holidays

Surfing, quadbiking and horse treks bring together coast, desert and forest

'Game of Thrones' filmed in the city, and Jimi Hendrix is said to have visited

(CNN) When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

If that was the trend for the nation, someone forget to tell Essaouira. The coastal city, now serviced by a direct flight from the UK, has bucked the downturn and is attracting new visitors in droves.

Essaouira, known as a destination for surfers of all denominations, whether kite, wind or wave, is branching out and branding itself as a place for the wider adrenaline junkie community.

Among the most established watersports operators is Explora Morocco . It offers surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing lessons, equipment hire for the more advanced, and week long packages including accommodation and stopovers in Marrakech. It's also one of the few places through which you can pursue wakeboarding and stand up paddling (SUP), an activity you're more likely to see on the beaches of Hawaii.