Story highlights No. 1 Murray tops group unbeaten

Ends Wawrinka's semifinal hopes

Next faces Raonic on Saturday

London (CNN) After not facing a top-five player since June, world No. 1 Andy Murray has beaten two within three days at the ATP World Tour Finals.

The British tennis star followed up Wednesday's three-set battle with Japan's Kei Nishikori by sealing a semifinal place with a more straightforward 6-4 6-2 victory over third-ranked Stan Wawrinka.

It gave Murray a 3-0 record in his group, and sets up the possibility of a year-end No. 1 showdown with Novak Djokovic if both win on Saturday.

Wawrinka, however, exited the season-ending tournament after suffering his second round-robin defeat.

The Swiss player had won three of their past four meetings, but his inconsistency meant he couldn't match Murray's mental fortitude in a match lasting less than 90 minutes -- not even half the time the Scot spent on court against Nishikori.