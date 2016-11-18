Photos: Remembering an All Blacks legend Man mountain – New Zealand's Jonah Lomu was arguably the best known rugby player of all time and one who enjoyed the greatest stature in the game over the past two decades. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Heavyweight star – During the mid-1990s and early 2000s, Lomu terrorized opposition defenses, leaving players dazed and confused. Here, France flyhalf Christophe Lamaison is brushed aside during a compelling World Cup semifinal match at Twickenham, England in 1999.

Massive talent – Lomu made his international debut in 1994. At 1.96 meters tall and weighing 260 lbs, the Kiwi was unlike any other winger who had played rugby before. Sadly, his career was cut short by a kidney disorder which required a transplant in 2004 and regular dialysis treatment.

Semifinal spectacular – Lomu burst onto the scene at the 1995 World Cup, scoring four tries against England in the semifinals. Here, a desperate Rob Andrew fails in a last-ditch attempt to tackle the big man.

Trampling over English pride – This picture of fullback Mike Catt being trampled over by Lomu summed up the helplessness of England's players in the face of the warrior All Black. New Zealand won the game 45-29 but lost to South Africa in the final.

Sevens success – Lomu in action during the 1998 Commonwealth Games against Fiji, where not even the great Waisale Serevi (left) can stop him. New Zealand would go on to take the gold medal. Lomu was a passionate advocate of sevens: "The greatest thing I love about it is the camaraderie that the players have among all the nations ... that come together to make this beautiful game."

Rugby's first global star – Lomu's fame spread far and wide, with his popularity transcending the sport.

Waxing physical – In 1997, Lomu was honored by Madame Tussauds in London, which created a life-size waxwork doll.

Readying for battle – Lomu doing the haka with his New Zealand teammates at Twickenham in 2002. "When I chucked on my All Black shirt, for me, it was like armor, getting ready to go into battle," Lomu told CNN.

Rugby ambassador – Lomu's last international match was in late 2002, but after his kidney transplant he played club rugby sporadically until 2010. Here Lomu presents Annie Brown of New Zealand with the Women's Rugby Sevens trophy during the 2004 Hong Kong Sevens.

Battles off the pitch – In an updated version of his autobiography published in 2013 , Lomu revealed he was close to death after his kidney began to fail in 2011.

Fighting spirit – Despite his ongoing medical travails, Lomu retained an admirably positive outlook on life. It's all thanks to rugby, he says. "The reason why I think I can cope with my medical condition (is because of) the things I've learned through rugby and the desires and beliefs that I was given through playing the game."

Lomu's widow Nadene releases a dove at New Zealand's home of rugby, Eden Park, during a memorial service in Auckland on November 30, 2015.