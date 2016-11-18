Breaking News

Jonah Lomu: Rugby icon remembered 1 year after death

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 8:40 AM ET, Fri November 18, 2016

New Zealand&#39;s Jonah Lomu was arguably the best known rugby player of all time and one who enjoyed the greatest stature in the game over the past two decades.
Man mountainNew Zealand's Jonah Lomu was arguably the best known rugby player of all time and one who enjoyed the greatest stature in the game over the past two decades.
During the mid-1990s and early 2000s, Lomu terrorized opposition defenses, leaving players dazed and confused. Here, France flyhalf Christophe Lamaison is brushed aside during a compelling World Cup semifinal match at Twickenham, England in 1999.
Heavyweight starDuring the mid-1990s and early 2000s, Lomu terrorized opposition defenses, leaving players dazed and confused. Here, France flyhalf Christophe Lamaison is brushed aside during a compelling World Cup semifinal match at Twickenham, England in 1999.
Lomu made his international debut in 1994. At 1.96 meters tall and weighing 260 lbs, the Kiwi was unlike any other winger who had played rugby before. Sadly, his career was cut short by a kidney disorder which required a transplant in 2004 and regular dialysis treatment.
Massive talent Lomu made his international debut in 1994. At 1.96 meters tall and weighing 260 lbs, the Kiwi was unlike any other winger who had played rugby before. Sadly, his career was cut short by a kidney disorder which required a transplant in 2004 and regular dialysis treatment.
Lomu burst onto the scene at the 1995 World Cup, scoring four tries against England in the semifinals. Here, a desperate Rob Andrew fails in a last-ditch attempt to tackle the big man.
Semifinal spectacularLomu burst onto the scene at the 1995 World Cup, scoring four tries against England in the semifinals. Here, a desperate Rob Andrew fails in a last-ditch attempt to tackle the big man.
This picture of fullback Mike Catt being trampled over by Lomu summed up the helplessness of England&#39;s players in the face of the warrior All Black. New Zealand won the game 45-29 but lost to South Africa in the final.
Trampling over English prideThis picture of fullback Mike Catt being trampled over by Lomu summed up the helplessness of England's players in the face of the warrior All Black. New Zealand won the game 45-29 but lost to South Africa in the final.
Lomu in action during the 1998 Commonwealth Games against Fiji, where not even the great Waisale Serevi (left) can stop him. New Zealand would go on to take the gold medal. Lomu was a passionate advocate of sevens: &quot;The greatest thing I love about it is the camaraderie that the players have among all the nations ... that come together to make this beautiful game.&quot;
Sevens successLomu in action during the 1998 Commonwealth Games against Fiji, where not even the great Waisale Serevi (left) can stop him. New Zealand would go on to take the gold medal. Lomu was a passionate advocate of sevens: "The greatest thing I love about it is the camaraderie that the players have among all the nations ... that come together to make this beautiful game."
Lomu&#39;s fame spread far and wide, with his popularity transcending the sport.
Rugby's first global star Lomu's fame spread far and wide, with his popularity transcending the sport.
In 1997, Lomu was honored by Madame Tussauds in London, which created a life-size waxwork doll.
Waxing physicalIn 1997, Lomu was honored by Madame Tussauds in London, which created a life-size waxwork doll.
Lomu doing the haka with his New Zealand teammates at Twickenham in 2002. &quot;When I chucked on my All Black shirt, for me, it was like armor, getting ready to go into battle,&quot; Lomu told CNN.
Readying for battle Lomu doing the haka with his New Zealand teammates at Twickenham in 2002. "When I chucked on my All Black shirt, for me, it was like armor, getting ready to go into battle," Lomu told CNN.
Lomu&#39;s last international match was in late 2002, but after his kidney transplant he played club rugby sporadically until 2010. Here Lomu presents Annie Brown of New Zealand with the Women&#39;s Rugby Sevens trophy during the 2004 Hong Kong Sevens.
Rugby ambassadorLomu's last international match was in late 2002, but after his kidney transplant he played club rugby sporadically until 2010. Here Lomu presents Annie Brown of New Zealand with the Women's Rugby Sevens trophy during the 2004 Hong Kong Sevens.
In an updated version of his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.amazon.co.uk/Jonah-My-Story-Revised-Lomu-ebook/dp/B00E4Y7Y20/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1393355374&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=jonah+lomu&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;autobiography published in 2013&lt;/a&gt;, Lomu revealed he was close to death after his kidney began to fail in 2011.
Battles off the pitchIn an updated version of his autobiography published in 2013, Lomu revealed he was close to death after his kidney began to fail in 2011.
Despite his ongoing medical travails, Lomu retained an admirably positive outlook on life. It&#39;s all thanks to rugby, he says. &quot;The reason why I think I can cope with my medical condition (is because of) the things I&#39;ve learned through rugby and the desires and beliefs that I was given through playing the game.&quot;
Fighting spiritDespite his ongoing medical travails, Lomu retained an admirably positive outlook on life. It's all thanks to rugby, he says. "The reason why I think I can cope with my medical condition (is because of) the things I've learned through rugby and the desires and beliefs that I was given through playing the game."
Lomu&#39;s widow Nadene releases a dove at New Zealand&#39;s home of rugby, Eden Park, during a memorial service in Auckland on November 30, 2015.
Lomu's widow Nadene releases a dove at New Zealand's home of rugby, Eden Park, during a memorial service in Auckland on November 30, 2015.
Lomu also left behind two sons, Brayley and Dhyreille.
Lomu also left behind two sons, Brayley and Dhyreille.
  One-year anniversary of Lomu's death
  Legendary winger won 63 NZ caps

(CNN)There are certain sporting moments that will never be forgotten, and the sight of Jonah Lomu steamrolling the English defense at the 1995 Rugby World Cup is one of those.

One year has passed since the death of the All Blacks great Jonah Lomu, but his legend still lives on.
    Emotional tributes have been shared on social media marking the anniversary of the death of a man who transformed the face of modern rugby.
    "A year ago today we sadly said goodbye to one of the all-time greats of the game... RIP Jonah," tweeted the official England Rugby account which was retweeted by @AllBlacks.
    The Kiwi's official Facebook page also posted a video tribute "Remembering Jonah."
    They were two of many heartfelt messages to Lomu who died from a suspected blood clot on the lung less than a month after the All Blacks claimed a record third Rugby World Cup title in October 2015.

    Sevens star

    Having first made his name in the Sevens format of the game, Lomu went on to win 63 caps for the All Blacks. He scored 37 international tries, some of which are amongst the most remarkable ever seen on a rugby field.
    As a winger, he was the first of his kind. Standing at 6'5" and weighing 260 lb (117 kilos), Lomu could run 100 meters in 10.8 seconds -- a unique combination of pace, power and strength that lead to Lomu having a devastating impact when running with ball in hand.
    "What I always remember was how explosive he was and how quick he was for such a young guy," recalled former All Black Sevens coach Gordon Tietjens earlier this year.
    "The power he possessed was quite unbelievable and he made a huge impact in the game of sevens. Teams just struggled to tackle him."
    He was inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2011, and with eight tries, he remains the joint-highest try scorer in World Cup history alongside South African Bryan Habana and fellow Kiwi Julian Savea.
    A month after his death, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) established the Jonah Lomu Legacy Trust to help provide for his two children.
    Lomu battled with illness for the last decade of his life having been diagnosed with a kidney disorder in 1995. He died in Auckland, shortly after returning home on a long-haul flight, aged just 40.