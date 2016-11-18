Story highlights
- One-year anniversary of Lomu's death
- Legendary winger won 63 NZ caps
(CNN)There are certain sporting moments that will never be forgotten, and the sight of Jonah Lomu steamrolling the English defense at the 1995 Rugby World Cup is one of those.
One year has passed since the death of the All Blacks great Jonah Lomu, but his legend still lives on.
Emotional tributes have been shared on social media marking the anniversary of the death of a man who transformed the face of modern rugby.
"A year ago today we sadly said goodbye to one of the all-time greats of the game... RIP Jonah," tweeted the official England Rugby account which was retweeted by @AllBlacks.
The Kiwi's official Facebook page also posted a video tribute "Remembering Jonah."
They were two of many heartfelt messages to Lomu who died from a suspected blood clot on the lung less than a month after the All Blacks claimed a record third Rugby World Cup title in October 2015.
Sevens star
Having first made his name in the Sevens format of the game, Lomu went on to win 63 caps for the All Blacks. He scored 37 international tries, some of which are amongst the most remarkable ever seen on a rugby field.
As a winger, he was the first of his kind. Standing at 6'5" and weighing 260 lb (117 kilos), Lomu could run 100 meters in 10.8 seconds -- a unique combination of pace, power and strength that lead to Lomu having a devastating impact when running with ball in hand.
"What I always remember was how explosive he was and how quick he was for such a young guy," recalled former All Black Sevens coach Gordon Tietjens earlier this year.
"The power he possessed was quite unbelievable and he made a huge impact in the game of sevens. Teams just struggled to tackle him."
He was inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2011, and with eight tries, he remains the joint-highest try scorer in World Cup history alongside South African Bryan Habana and fellow Kiwi Julian Savea.
A month after his death, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) established the Jonah Lomu Legacy Trust to help provide for his two children.
Lomu battled with illness for the last decade of his life having been diagnosed with a kidney disorder in 1995. He died in Auckland, shortly after returning home on a long-haul flight, aged just 40.