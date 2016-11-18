Vince Neil to play at Trump's inauguration

Story highlights Neil said the gig was set before Trump's upset victory

Neil also will appear on the next season of "Celebrity Apprentice" with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Washington (CNN) Vince Neil will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, the longtime Mötley Crüe frontman revealed Friday.

Neil said in an interview with Billboard that he was contacted about the performance "months ago" and the gig was set before Trump's upset victory. He'll be playing with his own band.

"We sent all of the band's passports to Secret Service so everybody can get in, and all of the crew people, not knowing who was winning. But we were already scheduled to play," Neil explained.

"I don't know how long I have to play. I don't know if the Republican Party says which (songs) to play and what not to do," Neil said. "It's a little ways out. I'll have more information as time goes on."

Neil said he was interested and entertained by the third debate in Las Vegas when a guest who resembled him sparked questions online on whether or not it was the rock star. His mom and children even called him afterward believing it was.

