Trump asks Rep. Mike Pompeo to be CIA director

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump has asked Rep. Mike Pompeo to be his CIA director and the Kansas congressman has accepted the job, the President-elect's transition team announced Friday.

"He has served our country with honor and spent his life fighting for the security of our citizens," Trump said Friday in a statement. "He will be a brilliant and unrelenting leader for our intelligence community to ensure the safety of Americans and our allies."

Pompeo backed Sen. Marco Rubio in the primary and criticized Trump from the right, but later developed a relationship with the Trump campaign. The campaign called him every once in a while to get advice on key national security issues during the vice presidential debate, Pompeo was a surrogate for Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

And after the elections, Pompeo met with Trump, including earlier this week in New York where they talked about the job. Trump seems to have trusted his gut that Pompeo was best suited for the job.

Pompeo met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Pence, the leader of Trump's transition, at the Capitol Thursday. He declined to comment on their meeting as he left.

