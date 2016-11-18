Trump asks Rep. Mike Pompeo to be CIA director

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump has asked Rep. Mike Pompeo to be his CIA director and the Kansas congressman has accepted the job, the President-elect's transition team announced Friday.
"He has served our country with honor and spent his life fighting for the security of our citizens," Trump said Friday in a statement. "He will be a brilliant and unrelenting leader for our intelligence community to ensure the safety of Americans and our allies."
Pompeo backed Sen. Marco Rubio in the primary and criticized Trump from the right, but later developed a relationship with the Trump campaign. The campaign called him every once in a while to get advice on key national security issues during the vice presidential debate, Pompeo was a surrogate for Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
And after the elections, Pompeo met with Trump, including earlier this week in New York where they talked about the job. Trump seems to have trusted his gut that Pompeo was best suited for the job.
Pompeo met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Pence, the leader of Trump's transition, at the Capitol Thursday. He declined to comment on their meeting as he left.
The Kansas Republican becomes the first member of the House tapped by Trump, although Republican Reps. Jeb Hensarling and Tom Price both met with the President-elect this week and are being mentioned for other Cabinet positions. The last sitting congressman named to head the CIA, when he took over the agency for President George W. Bush.
Pompeo has built a reputation as a stalwart conservative since starting in 2011 in the House -- opposing Obamacare, supporting the federal government shutdown and serving as a member of the House panel that investigated the Benghazi attack. He staked a tougher line on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton than some other Republicans. Pompeo was one of a handful of conservatives who argued House Benghazi committee chairman Trey Gowdy did not go far enough in his report on Clinton earlier this year.
Before joining Congress, Pompeo graduated first in his class from the US Military Academy at West Point. Pompeo was a classmate of Sen. Ted Cruz's at Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review -- although he declined to support Cruz in the Republican primaries.
The selection of Pompeo rounds out a trio of national security picks Trump has made -- including Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for national security advisor that were announced Friday.
Pompeo had considered running against Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran in the Senate Republican primary this year, but the Senate Republicans scrambled to prevent that.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee hired a retired FBI agent to dig up dirt against him. And numerous senators, and Speaker Paul Ryan, urged him to stay out. Pompeo ultimately released a scathing statement when he decided not to run.
Democratic groups blasted Pompeo's selection Friday. They cited Pompeo's allegations in 2013 that Muslim Americans do not speak out enough against terror attacks and could therefore be "potentially complicit" in those attacks.
"That mindset is horribly wrong when it comes to views of civil rights and civil liberties of Muslim Americans. Statements like those also further propaganda of radical terrorists, who, right now, are celebrating the election of Donald Trump, because they believe it will bring about a war of religions," said Jon Soltz, chairman of the liberal group VoteVets.org. "This puts us all in extreme danger, but especially our troops, serving overseas."
