Steve Bannon: 'Darkness is good'

Story highlights Bannon's interview largely didn't address the controversies surrounding the top Trump adviser

It provided insight into the behind-the-scenes at Trump Tower

Washington (CNN) Steve Bannon has no regrets.

The ex-Breitbart executive, who serves as Trump's chief strategist for the new administration, told The Hollywood Reporter that "darkness is good."

"Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That's power. It only helps us when they (liberals) get it wrong. When they're blind to who we are and what we're doing," he said in an interview published Friday, his first outside of Breitbart since the election.

Briebart News, which Bannon has been associated with since its start in 2007, has been vehemently pro-Trump throughout his presidential campaign, and is also known for pushing nationalist policy positions, as well as conspiracy theories, and has been criticized as being racist, sexist and anti-Semitic.

The interview largely didn't address Bannon's previous controversies, though he denied being a "white nationalist."

