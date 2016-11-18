Muslim doctor tells community to give Trump 'a chance'

(CNN) A Muslim doctor and author said Friday that her community should give Donald Trump "a chance" as the nations' new president.

"Let's engage with him," Dr. Qanta Ahmed, author of the book "In the Land of Invisible Women," urged.

In an interview with CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, Ahmed also offered some suggestions for the President-elect on how he can work with Muslim-Americans moving forward.

She suggested he start in Dearborn, Michigan.

"[It's] home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the United States" she said.

