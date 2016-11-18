Muslim doctor tells community to give Trump 'a chance'

(CNN)A Muslim doctor and author said Friday that her community should give Donald Trump "a chance" as the nations' new president.
"Let's engage with him," Dr. Qanta Ahmed, author of the book "In the Land of Invisible Women," urged.
In an interview with CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, Ahmed also offered some suggestions for the President-elect on how he can work with Muslim-Americans moving forward.
She suggested he start in Dearborn, Michigan.
"[It's] home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the United States" she said.
Ahmed also said that she wants to see Trump "succeed where president Obama failed," by separating the religion of Islam from the political ideology of Islamism."
Ahmed made the distinction that "Islam is a faith, and nobody needs to know that more clearly than our military leaders."
"Muslims like me can explain the distinction and the values of making that distinction," she insisted.
Ahmed said she was "astonished" by Trump's comments about a possible Muslim ban. She said Americans need not fear "one quarter of humanity."
"That makes no sense. We're going to be afraid of 1.7 billion people?" she said.
"We're not going to be able to defeat Islamism with registries and isolationism, borders and camps," she added.