Trump: Pence 'harassed' by 'Hamilton' cast

Story highlights Pence has been in New York with President-elect Donald Trump

Word spread on social media that Pence was in the house for the hit Broadway show

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump accused the "Hamilton" cast Saturday of harassing Vice President-elect Mike Pence at a performance Friday evening after the actors called on Pence to "uphold our American values."

"Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!" Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

He followed up: "The Theater must always be a safe and special place. The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!"

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

Cast member Brandon Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr in the Broadway show and delivered the statement to Pence during the curtain call, soon replied on Twitter, "@realDonaldTrump conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen."

@realDonaldTrump conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen. — Brandon Victor Dixon (@BrandonVDixon) November 19, 2016

Trump fired back Saturday evening, reiterating his feelings about the statement and taking a jab at Dixon for reading it from a cue card. In a tweet that was later deleted, Trump wrote, "Very rude and insulting of Hamilton cast member to treat our great future V.P. Mike Pence to a theater lecture. Couldn't even memorize lines!"

Very rude and insulting of Hamilton cast member to treat our great future V.P. Mike Pence to a theater lecture.Couldn't even memorize lines! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

Read More