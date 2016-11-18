'Hamilton' cast urges Pence to 'uphold our American values'

Story highlights Pence has been in New York with President-elect Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) Vice president-elect Mike Pence became part of the show Friday when he attended a performance of "Hamilton" in New York and was directly addressed by the cast.

Word spread on social media that Pence was in the house for the hit Broadway show, and during the curtain call, cast member Brandon Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr, directly addressed Pence.

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

"Vice President-elect Pence, we welcome you and we truly thank you for joining us here at 'Hamilton: An American Musical.' We really do," Dixon said. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us. All of us. Thank you."

Dixon, who urged the audience not to boo Pence, said the show was performed by "a diverse group of men, women of different colors, creeds and orientations."

The crowd loudly cheered and applauded Dixon's remarks.

