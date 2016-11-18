Story highlights Chertoff says he's "encouraged" by Trump's approach since the election

(CNN) As President-elect Donald Trump fills nearly 4,000 government positions for his presidency, including top White House and cabinet posts, former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff spoke to CNN about the selection process and Trump's administration picks so far.

A vocal critic of Trump throughout the campaign, Chertoff began his interview Friday with Erin Burnett by congratulating the man that will soon become the nation's 45th commander in chief.

"I have to take my hat off to him, because he demonstrated an ability to read the mood of the American public that confounded all the data crunchers, and I think you have to give him some credit for that," said Chertoff, before couching his praise with a word or two of caution.

"It's still early and obviously he hasn't even started in office yet. But at least I'm encouraged that what we're hearing seems to be sober, disciplined and appropriate."

