These kids are writing letters to Trump asking him to be kind

Story highlights Facebook group shares children's messages to the President-elect

It now more than 10,000 members

(CNN) In a time when most kids these days only write letters to Santa and begrudging thank you notes, these kids are showing how much this election impacted even the youngest future constituents.

After Election Day, Seattle mom Molly Spence Sahebjami helped her five-year-old son write a letter to President-elect Donald Trump asking him to be kind.

Sahebjami told CNN there are a lot of parents she knows who "don't know what to say" to their kids after such a divisive election. The solution: let kids say things for themselves.

The rules are simple: Be under the age of 18, be a productive communicator and explain why it's important to be kind.

Read More