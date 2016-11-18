On Twitter, Michael Flynn interacted with alt-right, made controversial comments on Muslims, shared fake news

Story highlights Flynn has interacted with far right and anti-Semitic figures, maligned the Muslim faith, and shared unfounded news stories on Twitter.

(CNN) Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who has been asked to serve as Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, has, on his verified Twitter account, interacted with far right and anti-Semitic figures, maligned the Muslim faith, and shared unfounded news stories.

A CNN KFile review of Flynn's Twitter account finds that the retired lieutenant general, who once served as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, tweeted routinely with members of the so-called alt-right movement, going so far as to endorse a book by one controversial figure who regularly makes offensive comments.

Flynn faced criticism in July when he retweeted an anti-Semitic message. Flynn said the retweet was an accident and deleted the message.

Emails to a spokesperson for President-elect Trump and Flynn seeking comment were not returned. A follow up question to Flynn asking who managed his Twitter account also went unreturned.

Tweeting with the fringe:

