(CNN) The youngest son of longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, was found in Texas early Friday morning, according to Houston police.

Carl Conyers, who had been missing since Tuesday, has been found "unharmed," Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said.

Police were interviewing him about his whereabouts since he was last seen. Officials were unsure of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. The young man was found at the apartment complex where he lives, according to police.

"Rep. Conyers has been in touch with his family and is happy his son is safe and uninjured," Shadawn Reddick- Smith, a spokeswoman for the congressman, said in a statement.

Last seen by roommate

