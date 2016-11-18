Story highlights Houston police: Conyers located in Texas early Friday

Officials unsure of the circumstances surrounding Conyers' disappearance

(CNN) The youngest son of longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, was found in Texas early Friday morning, according to Houston police.

Carl Conyers Jr., who had been missing since Tuesday, has been found "unharmed," Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said.

Police were interviewing him about his whereabouts since he was last seen. Officials were unsure of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the details of how he was located.

Last seen by roomate

Carl Conyers, 21, was last seen Tuesday afternoon by his roommate at their apartment near the University of Houston, where he attends college.

