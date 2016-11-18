Story highlights
(CNN)The youngest son of longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, was found in Texas early Friday morning, according to Houston police.
Carl Conyers Jr., who had been missing since Tuesday, has been found "unharmed," Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said.
Police were interviewing him about his whereabouts since he was last seen. Officials were unsure of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the details of how he was located.
Last seen by roomate
Carl Conyers, 21, was last seen Tuesday afternoon by his roommate at their apartment near the University of Houston, where he attends college.
When the younger Conyers' disappeared, his girlfriend, Daisha Lewis, told CNN that he seemed like a happy person and she could not understand what had happened.
"He wouldn't do anything irrational and especially with not telling me," she said. "Like he tells me everything. I see him every day."
Longest-serving House member
Michigan Congressman John Conyers is the longest-serving active member of the US House of Representatives, representing a district that includes a large portion of Detroit. He has been in Congress for more than 51 years.
A spokeswoman for the House said: "Yesterday, Rep. John Conyers, Jr. and his wife Monica Conyers learned of the disappearance of their son, Carl Conyers, who is a student at the University of Houston. Rep. Conyers and his family ask for privacy as they work through this situation of uncertainty and ask that anyone with knowledge of their son's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department immediately."
Rep. Conyers told The Detroit News "I'm very worried. It's very unlike him. He's a very stable young guy."