Vance wrote a memoir about growing up in a Rust Belt town in Ohio

(CNN) The author of a book that chronicles life in the Rust Belt and the everyday struggles of poor white communities said Friday that many of the people who voted for Donald Trump wouldn't be paying much attention to his Cabinet selections.

"I don't think people are going to be concerned about this back home," said J.D. Vance, a former Marine and Yaw Law School graduate who wrote "Hillbilly Elegy," a memoir of his childhood in a poor town in rural Ohio.

Where he's from, Vance said, "People don't pay that much attention to the day-to-day politics."

"I think what Trump will be judged on by the folks that voted for him ... is whether things start to get a little bit better over the next few years. And ultimately that doesn't depend on whether Jeff Sessions is the attorney general," he said, referring to the President-elect's decision that the senator from Alabama should lead the Justice Department.

