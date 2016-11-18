CNN's 'Unprecedented': 'Common sense,' Trump's campaign strategy from the get-go

Story highlights In the days after Mitt Romney's 2012 loss, Donald Trump began discussing 2016

Trump adviser Sam Nunberg explains why "The idea of the wall is genius'

(CNN) Donald Trump and his political advisers decided early on that two words would drive the billionaire's campaign for president: Common sense.

For more than two decades, Trump had begun simplifying the problems facing the United States as he contemplated a future in politics, reducing complex global issues to a black-and-white dichotomy that made the choice confronting US leaders appear simple and straightforward. And as he began preparing for his 2016 campaign, Trump quickly applied that same mantra.

In the days after Mitt Romney's 2012 loss, Trump began discussing the 2016 campaign with his primary political adviser -- at the time Roger Stone -- and quickly trademarked the phrase: "Make America Great Again."

That was the first sign of the campaign strategy Sam Nunberg, one of Trump's political advisers who helped him launch his 2016 bid, summed up in two words.

"Common sense," the former Trump adviser said. "The Republican primary voter will want it. And Washington will immediately tell you, 'You can't do that.' That's the elite class telling you, 'We're smarter than you and you don't know what's good for you.'... Further infuriating the voter, and making the voter more dedicated to Trump."

Read More