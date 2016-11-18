Haha guys, this bird looks like Donald Trump

(CNN) A curious creature with audacious golden plumage has fascinated the world. We all watch intently as he struts about, soaking in the attention he knows he commands. An enigma, is he. What secret intent lies behind those sharp blue eyes?

Anyway, enough about Donald Trump. Check out this crazy bird.

This glorious golden pheasant at the Hangzhou Safari Park has become a thing because, well, look at him. He's got that "Trump hair in the front, medieval samurai in the back" thing going on. His nickname is "Little Red." Oh, he's perfect. We really needed this today.

The only bad thing about this news is that The People's Daily in China beat us to the Platonic ideal of bird puns.

Meet the pheasant-elect: Bird sporting 'Donald Trump's hairstyle' soars to internet fame in China https://t.co/qYUbMcDYmV pic.twitter.com/VTPlDcaBcp — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) November 14, 2016

Heh. Here, enjoy more Trump bird: