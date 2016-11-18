Story highlights Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz slammed Donald Trump's recent staffing decisions

Wasserman Schultz also suggested House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi should be given another term

(CNN) Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz excoriated the early nominations for top posts in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, focusing in particular on the appointment of Stephen Bannon as chief adviser.

"Between the Steve Bannon appointment as his chief strategist, you know, a step and heartbeat next to the presidency, one, you know, one person who fans the flames and gives permission to sexism, racism and anti-Semitism on his shoulder," Wasserman Schultz said in an interview on CNN's "New Day" Friday morning. "It's really getting more and more disturbing."

The Florida Democrat told host Alisyn Camerota that the pick "means that we can't take Donald Trump at his word after he was elected a couple of weeks ago that he intends to bring the nation together."

The former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, ousted in controversy over the summer, also took aim at another pair of Trump administration appointments announced Friday -- Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general and retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as national security advisor.

Wasserman Schultz cited Sessions' unsuccessful appointment to a federal district court by then-President Ronald Reagan, which sank when a former Justice Department employee testified that Sessions had made racially tinged remarks.

Read More