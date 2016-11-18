Civil rights groups denounce Sessions as AG

Story highlights Sessions has a controversial history with civil rights

Several groups are calling on the public to hold him accountable

Washington (CNN) Several civil rights organizations are blasting President-elect Donald Trump's decision to tap Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general given the Alabama Republican's controversial statements on civil rights.

He was once denied an appointment to a federal district court in the 1980s after a former Justice Department employee testified that Sessions had made racially tinged remarks. Sessions denied the allegation.

Sessions has denounced the 1965 Voting Rights Act and had labeled the ACLU and the NAACP "un-American" and said the organizations "forced civil rights down the throats of people."

A black Justice Department staffer once said Sessions had called him "boy" and claimed Sessions had thought the Ku Klux Klan "were OK until I found out they smoked pot."

