Amal Clooney: Trump's ideas would break international human rights laws

Washington (CNN) International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney warned that President-elect Donald Trump's policies would harm Muslim Americans in the US and across the world.

Speaking at a Texas women's conference this week, she said some of Trump's ideas would break international human rights laws.

"(His comments) that there should be a religious test imposed on entering the US or the fact that there should be state-sponsored torture or that families of suspected terrorists should all be killed -- all of those things are violations of international human rights law and the values that underlie that," she said at the conference, according to The Hollywood Reporter

She continued: "I think there's some concern from abroad as to, 'Are these things actually going to happen or is the US going to lose some of the moral standing that it has internationally?'"

