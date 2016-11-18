Why Trump can't afford to let down his supporters

Story highlights Merrick: When politicians talk about Brexit and Trump voters feeling "left behind" by globalization, they tell only part of the story

They felt the empowerment given to them by social media, which made the sense of feeling left behind in the real world all the worse

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) How did the twin political earthquakes of Brexit and Donald Trump's victory happen? There are many reasons, but one answer lies in the technological and social media revolution of the last decade.

In 2006, Time magazine unveiled its Person of the Year as "You": "You control the Information Age," the headline ran. "Welcome to your world."

Some months later, David Miliband, then a member of Tony Blair's Cabinet, captured this zeitgeist by describing what he called the "I can" generation, who were coming of age at a time of unprecedented technological advance. The "I can" generation differed from the "I need" era of urgent public service provision after the Second World War, and the "I want" consumerist generation of the 1980s in Reagan's America and Thatcher's Britain.

Miliband wrote : "The era of 'I can' is the culmination of the long decline of deference and automatic authority. It is the late flowering of individual autonomy and control ... People want to be players, not just spectators. They want to be contributors, not just consumers. Technology is enabling these aspirations to be fulfilled. A generation is coming to political maturity that expects not just high standards of provision, delivered quickly to specification, but also real control."

Miliband's article did not mention Twitter -- which was not in widespread use at the time -- but it was nevertheless visionary: in the past 10 years, social media has become the great democratic leveler. Twitter and Facebook have allowed anyone from small town America or working-class neighborhoods in the UK the same access to the political debate as the liberal elites of Washington or Westminster.

