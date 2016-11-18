Sorority-girl vigilantes break 'good girl/bad guy' taboos

Story highlights Andi Zeisler: After Brock Turner, Bill Cosby, and Donald Trump, "Sweet/Vicious" strikes a chord

Questioning male entitlement is still a taboo, but more women are doing it, she says

Andi Zeisler is a co-founder and creative/editorial director of Bitch Media. She is also the author of Feminism and Pop Culture and We Were Feminists Once. The views expressed here are hers.

(CNN) In the cold opening to "Sweet/Vicious," MTV's new series about two young women meting out vigilante justice to predators, a masked, ninjalike figure shimmies up a trellis, slips into a fraternity-house room, and strikes.

"Say her name," demands an artifically disguised voice, as the intruder shoves a cell-phone photo of a young woman toward a young man's face.

As he quakes, the voice asks, "Are you scared, Will? You feel powerless? Do I have consent, Will?" A few strategic blows to the face induce the frat boy to admit his crime, and the figure stands to leave — but not quite yet.

"If you ever do to anyone else what you did to Beth...I will be back," the figure says, punctuating the warning by burying a knife in the rapist's leg and slipping back out the window. In a few minutes' time, the black mask is gone and we meet Jules, sorority girl-turned-campus avenger.

Andi Zeisler

The series, created by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and set at the fictional Darlington University, premiered a week after the 2016 election, and comes along at a great time. After all, we've somehow just elected a president who has spent most of his life in the public eye, demonstrating how little he values women's humanity, and who all but corroborated sexual-assault allegations against him by bragging that, as a rich and famous man, he could "grab [women] by the pussy," with zero consequences.