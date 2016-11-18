We are witnessing the end of the liberal era

Nile Gardiner is the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation and a former aide to Margaret Thatcher. The opinions in this article are those of the author.

(CNN) In just two months' time, the world will bid farewell to President Obama. In his final overseas trip before exiting the White House next January, Mr. Obama stood alongside his German counterpart Angela Merkel at a press conference in Berlin , warning against a "meaner, harsher, more troubled world."

Above all, the Brexit victory was a huge blow to the European Project and the idea of supranationalism. Europe's ruling elites, from Brussels to Paris and Berlin, fear its impact, with the potential unraveling of the entire EU over the next couple of decades . If Brexit is a success, as seems increasingly likely, others will follow. And the US will now likely play an important role in helping to ensure that Brexit works, with the new President and a Republican-dominated Congress in favor of a US-UK free trade deal.

Britain's vote to leave the EU was not only a defeat for the Eurocrats, it was also a slap in the face for President Obama himself, who had invested heavily in supporting the Remain campaign, with his menacing threat of Britain being at the "back of the queue" for a trade deal if it voted for Brexit spectacularly misfiring.

The Brexit win demonstrated that sovereignty matters and that attempts to suppress it will fail in the long term. It is hard to believe that the European Union will survive in its current form, with increasing tensions over the refugee influx, a mounting eurozone debt crisis, and a growing Islamist terror threat assisted by gravely inadequate border controls.

Supranationalism goes against the grain of history and human instinct, and will surely go the way of the dinosaur. But it must not be replaced by isolationism or protectionism, and to their credit the leaders of the Brexit movement presented a vision for Britain that revolved around free trade, free markets and assertive leadership on the world stage, centered upon core alliances. Those alliances include the Anglo-American Special Relationship and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly dangerous world, with the rise of ISIS, a resurgent imperial Russia, and the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran, the US and Great Britain must be prepared to lead.

At the end of the day, it is nation states that will stand up to terrorism and tyranny, and not the grandiose dreamers sitting in the European Commission or the European Parliament. Europe's liberal ancien regime is dying, and its leaders must adapt to the new reality and embrace change, or continue to steer a sinking ship.