Driverless 'Roborace' car makes street track debut in Marrakech

Story highlights Driverless electric racer completes successful track test in Marrakech, Morocco

Planned Roborace series will see autonomous cars compete at Formula E ePrix weekends

(CNN) It is a car kitted out with technology its developers boldly predict will transform our cities and change the way we live.

The autonomous "DevBot #1" took a giant leap forward in Morocco recently, making its debut on a street track at the Formula E Marrakech ePrix

The battery-powered prototype is being tested for Roborace -- a proposed race series where driverless cars will compete on temporary city circuits.

"It's the first time we've run the Devbot in driverless mode on a Formula E track in the middle of a city street," Roborace's Justin Cooke told CNN.

"It's so exciting for the team who put hours and hours of work in. These guys were up to 1-2 a.m. in the morning developing a technology that no one else in the world is able to do at this speed and in these complicated environments."

Read More