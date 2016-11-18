Story highlights Webber won nine F1 races, started 215

Made his F1 debut in 2002

Races for the final time in Bahrain in WEC

(CNN) Mark Webber, one of the most charismatic and popular drivers in motor racing, will hang up his helmet this weekend.

The ex-Formula One star is gearing up for his final race for Porsche as the World Endurance Championship reaches its climax in Bahrain.

The 40-year-old spent 14 seasons in F1 before switching to the long-distance series in 2014.

Webber admitted to feeling "emotional" at the prospect of leaving a sport that has been part of his life for more than two decades as he discussed his farewell on CNN World Sport.

