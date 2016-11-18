Story highlights A least 20 killed and 40 others wounded in suicide bomb attack, official says

Bomb-laden car rammed open yard where wedding guests had gathered in Amiriyat al-Falluja

(CNN) A suicide car bomb targeted a wedding party in a town south of Falluja, Iraq, killing 20 people and wounding 40 others, according to the head of the town council, Shaker Mahmoud.

ISIS, in a Twitter post, claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying Sunni militias in the town were the intended target.

The bomb-laden car rammed into an open yard Thursday evening where wedding guests had gathered in the town of Amiriyat al-Falluja, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) southeast of Falluja, the official said.

Most of those killed and wounded were men, Mahmoud said. Two witnesses told CNN that the groom was among the dead. The casualties included several children.

Mahmoud said he believes ISIS was behind the attack, adding that "most men from the town were the first to fight ISIS back in 2014."

