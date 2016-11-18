The Oscars of watchmaking
Calendar Watch Prize – The Legacy Machine Perpetual by MB&F took out the Calendar Watch Prize for 2016 for its in-house perpetual calendar. Designed in conjunction with Irish watchmaker Stephen McDonnell, the platinum watch sells for around $181,000, and is limited to just 25 editions.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Public Prize – The 33 bis Quai des Bergues from Czapek Genève was awarded the prize for the best watch of 2016 as chosen by the general public. The red gold wristwatch has a 'Grand Feu' enamel dial and sells for $24,000.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Revival Watch Prize – The 2016 HEUER Monza chronograph from TAG took out the Revival Watch Prize. It's a recreation of the iconic Heuer Monza 1976.
The Oscars of watchmaking
The Tourbillon Watch Prize – The Tourbillon Watch Prize 2016 was won by the Esmeralda Tourbillon from Girard-Perregaux. The pink gold time piece is inspired by the Tourbillon with Three Gold Bridges pocket chronometer that won the gold medal at the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1889.
The Oscars of watchmaking
The Oscars of watchmaking
Artistic Crafts Watch Prize – The Protocole XXL "Secrets and Lights" Venice watch from Piaget took home the Artistic Crafts Watch Prize for its micro-mosaic illustration of the Santa Maria Della Salute basilica in Venice. Just three of these $250,000 watches were made, with the design on each handcrafted from nearly 5,000 miniscule glass tiles.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Ladies' High-Mech Watch Prize – Set with 50 diamonds on the bezel and featuring a white mother of pearl dial, the Cat's Eye Tourbillon with Gold Bridge from Girard Perregaux was awarded the Ladies' High-mech Watch Prize for 2016.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Jewellery Watch Prize – Chanel took home the Jewellery Watch Prize at the 2016 GPHG awards ceremony for its spectacular, single-edition Secret Watch "Signature Grenat". The 18-carat white gold watch sells for more than $750,000, and features a 52.61 carat carmine garnet surrounded by diamonds and orange sapphires.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Ladies Watch Prize – The pink gold Limelight Gala Milanese Bracelet from Piaget took home the Ladies' Watch Prize for 2016. Retailing for more than $35,000, the diamond-set time piece has a quartz movement.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Mechanical Exception Watch Prize – The 2016 prize for the Mechanical Exception Watch went to the Royal Oak Concept Supersonnerie from Audemars Piguet. The titanium and ceramic, minute repeater wristwatch chimes the hours and quarter hours, and sells for more than $560,000.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Mens' Watch Prize – The red gold, pin buckle, 1941 Remontoire from Grönefeld was awarded the Mens' Watch Prize for 2016. Only 188 pieces have been made.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Chronograph Watch Prize – The 1858 Chronograph Tachymeter Limited Edition from Montblanc took home the Chronograph Watch Prize at the 2016 GPHG awards ceremony. Only 100 of the steel and pin buckle watches will be made.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Travel Time Watch Prize – Awarded the Travel Time Watch Prize for 2016, the self-winding Fabergé Visionnaire DTZ displays two timezones simultaneously. The pink gold and titanium watch features a self-winding, mechanical movement and has a power reserve of 50 hours.
The Oscars of watchmaking
'Petite Aiguille' Prize – Winner of the Petite Aiguille Prize, the Heritage Black Bay Bronze by Tudor sells for a more accessible $3,800, and features an aluminum bronze alloy case.
The Oscars of watchmaking
Sports Watch Prize – Awarded the Sports Watch Prize, the steel and rubber Scafograf 300 from Eberhard & Co. is water proof to 300 meters, with a shock-resistant case. It features an engraved starfish on its back.