Winners of the 'Oscars of watches' on show in Dubai

By Georgia McCafferty, CNN

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Fri November 18, 2016

The Legacy Machine Perpetual by MB&amp;amp;F took out the Calendar Watch Prize for 2016 for its in-house perpetual calendar. Designed in conjunction with Irish watchmaker Stephen McDonnell, the platinum watch sells for around $181,000, and is limited to just 25 editions.
The 33 bis Quai des Bergues from Czapek Genève was awarded the prize for the best watch of 2016 as chosen by the general public. The red gold wristwatch has a &#39;Grand Feu&#39; enamel dial and sells for $24,000.
The 2016 HEUER Monza chronograph from TAG took out the Revival Watch Prize. It&#39;s a recreation of the iconic Heuer Monza 1976.
The Tourbillon Watch Prize 2016 was won by the Esmeralda Tourbillon from Girard-Perregaux. The pink gold time piece is inspired by the Tourbillon with Three Gold Bridges pocket chronometer that won the gold medal at the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1889.
Winner of the Aiguille d&#39;Or, the top prize at the 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gphg.org/horlogerie/en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Grand Prix d&#39;Horlogerie de Genève&lt;/a&gt;, was the Chronomètre Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1. The limited edition watch, which sells for $212,000, is made from white gold and titanium, and powered by an original mechanical hand-wound movement comprising more than 1,120 components.
The Protocole XXL &quot;Secrets and Lights&quot; Venice watch from Piaget took home the Artistic Crafts Watch Prize for its micro-mosaic illustration of the Santa Maria Della Salute basilica in Venice. Just three of these $250,000 watches were made, with the design on each handcrafted from nearly 5,000 miniscule glass tiles.
Set with 50 diamonds on the bezel and featuring a white mother of pearl dial, the Cat&#39;s Eye Tourbillon with Gold Bridge from Girard Perregaux was awarded the Ladies&#39; High-mech Watch Prize for 2016.
Chanel took home the Jewellery Watch Prize at the 2016 GPHG awards ceremony for its spectacular, single-edition Secret Watch &quot;Signature Grenat&quot;. The 18-carat white gold watch sells for more than $750,000, and features a 52.61 carat carmine garnet surrounded by diamonds and orange sapphires.
The pink gold Limelight Gala Milanese Bracelet from Piaget took home the Ladies&#39; Watch Prize for 2016. Retailing for more than $35,000, the diamond-set time piece has a quartz movement.
The 2016 prize for the Mechanical Exception Watch went to the Royal Oak Concept Supersonnerie from Audemars Piguet. The titanium and ceramic, minute repeater wristwatch chimes the hours and quarter hours, and sells for more than $560,000.
The red gold, pin buckle, 1941 Remontoire from Grönefeld was awarded the Mens&#39; Watch Prize for 2016. Only 188 pieces have been made.
The 1858 Chronograph Tachymeter Limited Edition from Montblanc took home the Chronograph Watch Prize at the 2016 GPHG awards ceremony. Only 100 of the steel and pin buckle watches will be made.
Awarded the Travel Time Watch Prize for 2016, the self-winding Fabergé Visionnaire DTZ displays two timezones simultaneously. The pink gold and titanium watch features a self-winding, mechanical movement and has a power reserve of 50 hours.
Winner of the Petite Aiguille Prize, the Heritage Black Bay Bronze by Tudor sells for a more accessible $3,800, and features an aluminum bronze alloy case.
Awarded the Sports Watch Prize, the steel and rubber Scafograf 300 from Eberhard &amp;amp; Co. is water proof to 300 meters, with a shock-resistant case. It features an engraved starfish on its back.
(CNN)The winners of this year's "Oscars of watchmaking" are having their final hurrah at Dubai Watch Week.

The fair, now in its second year, is exhibiting the winners of the 2016 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG).
The awards were presented in Geneva on Nov. 10, and saw more than 15 of the year's best watches awarded prizes for design. Winning watches were shown in Seoul, Rome and Geneva before arriving in Dubai on Nov. 15.
    The grand prize for the world's best watch, the Aiguille d'Or Grand Prix, was awarded to the Chronomètre Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1 from Ferdinand Berthoud.
    This limited-edition white gold and titanium time piece, which retails for more than $200,000, has a leather strap and is powered by hand-wound movement comprised of more than 1,120 components.
    The Public Prize, chosen voters online and at select international watch exhibitions, was awarded to the 33 bis Quai des Bergues by Czapek Genève.
    Watches from Audemars Piguet, Montblanc, MB&F, Piaget, TAG Heuer and Tudor brands, along with Chanel, Eberhard & Co, Fabergé and Grönefeld, were also honored by this year's 27-person international jury.
    Check out the gallery above to see the full list of this years winners. The award-winning watches will be on display at Dubai Watch Week until Nov. 19.