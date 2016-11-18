Trump supporters launch #TrumpCup as a protest against Starbucks

Story highlights #TrumpCup calls on supporters to ask for their drink under Trump's name

The protest comes after a Miami man claims to have been refused service

(CNN) Trump supporters have started asking for their Starbucks drinks under Trump's name as a movement against the coffee giant.

After a viral video showing a Trump supporter yelling at a barista gained traction on Wednesday, other supporters have banded together to protest what they view as political and anti-white discrimination.

The man in the video told the Miami Herald that he was racially discriminated against and that the barista wouldn't serve him because she knew he was a Trump supporter.

#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks & threatens patrons & staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-white "discrimination" pic.twitter.com/HRj9EahrMy — jorge de cardenas (@Jbdcl) November 16, 2016

The hashtag #TrumpCup isn't new, but blew up after a Twitter user posted instructions to followers Friday morning. The hashtag had over 12,000 tweets as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Operation #TrumpCup



1) Go to Starbucks & tell them your name is Trump



2) If they refuse take video



Pls share & spread the word pic.twitter.com/huPj4g6cqY — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) November 18, 2016

The protest is an attempt to make Starbucks baristas yell Trump's name and write it on their coffee cups, as is the company's mandate.