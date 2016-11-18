Story highlights Toy injuries sent 185,000 children under age 15 to the emergency room in 2015

11 children were killed; riding toys were responsible for 45% of the toy-related deaths

(CNN) Toy injuries resulted in 185,000 visits to the emergency room and 11 deaths among children under the age of 15 in 2015, according to a report (PDF) released Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Cuts and bruises were the most common injuries, and the head and the face were the most affected areas of the body. Riding toys, specifically non-motorized scooters, were responsible for 45% of the toy-related deaths.

The report comes just in time for the holiday shopping season. "We want consumers to enjoy their time, with holiday gifts being a source of joy rather than a source of pain," Consumer Product Safety Commission spokeswoman Nikki Fleming said.

The safety commission and US Customs and Border Protection say they want to keep hazardous toys out of kids' hands and create a safer marketplace for consumers. They work together to find and detain shipments of toys and other children's products that fail to meet federal safety standards. They also work with counterpart organizations abroad to ensure safety standards are being met.

More than 8 million hazardous units have been stopped over the past four years, according to the agencies.

