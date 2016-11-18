Lose election bet, get a Trump tattoo

(CNN) A Bernie Sanders supporter in Iowa made his lower back great again with a tattoo of Donald Trump's face after losing a bet following the presidential election.

Zach Cobert let his Facebook followers choose both the photo and location of the tattoo. He streamed the entire ordeal on Facebook Live and received thousands of views.

"I'm thinking about my life, how it went wrong, now I'm getting a Trump stamp," Cobert told CNN affiliate WQAD

Zach Cobert didn't want a Trump tattoo on his back, but a bet's a bet, right?

His girlfriend filmed Cobert getting the tattoo, but she wasn't exactly on board with the idea.

"I'm not happy with it," said Jenni Gang. "I have to look at it forever."

