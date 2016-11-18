Breaking News

Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Premier League's greatest rivalry?

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 10:36 AM ET, Fri November 18, 2016

Arsene Wenger's longstanding rivalry with Jose Mourinho (right) has added a new layer of intrigue to this weekend's clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The United-Arsenal fixture lost some of its edge after Alex Ferguson's 2013 retirement, but Mourinho's predecessor Louis van Gaal did his best to add drama. The eccentric Dutchman fell to the floor in front of official Mike Dean and Wenger during the February 2016 clash at Old Trafford, mimicking an alleged dive by one of Arsenal's players.
Robin van Persie disappointed Arsenal fans when the club's captain made a controversial $37 million move to United in 2012. The Dutch striker then won his first Premier League title, while the London side finished a distant fourth.
Arsenal's 2011 trip to Old Trafford ended in one of Wenger's most humiliating defeats as United won 8-2, led by Wayne Rooney's sixth career hat-trick for the club.
The 2009 clash at Old Trafford created one of the most iconic images of this rivalry. Sent off by referee Mike Dean, Wenger makes his way to the stands behind the dugout. Without an obvious place to go, the Frenchman holds his arms out in Dean's direction, much to the delight of the United fans around him.
A year after his injury-time penalty crashed against the crossbar -- missing the opportunity to end Arsenal's "Invincibles" run in its infancy -- Ruud van Nistelrooy scored from the spot at Old Trafford in October 2004 to halt the Gunners' unbeaten streak at 49 games. On his knees and screaming into a microphone, this was one of the most cathartic goals in Premier League history.
The Dutchman's missed penalty came in a match now dubbed "The Battle of Old Trafford." Keown, who had conceded the spot kick, then confronted Van Nistelrooy. Teammates Lauren, Ray Parlour and Ashley Cole joined in -- and the quartet later received hefty fines from the FA.
Over the years, the clashes between club captains Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane became synonymous with the fixture. The standout confrontation, however, came in the tunnel at Highbury in 2005, with Keane accusing Vieira of picking on "weak link" Gary Neville.
Few players can boast a more glittering career than Ryan Giggs. Despite an overflowing personal trophy cabinet, Giggs' defining career moment came in the 1999 FA Cup semifinal replay. The Welshman weaved his way through five Arsenal players and ripped a shot past David Seaman, before whipping his shirt off and whirling it over his head in celebration.
Story highlights

  • Man United hosts Arsenal Saturday
  • One of Premier League's fiercest rivalries
  • Wenger, Mourinho have bitter history

(CNN)Before Manchester City's Middle East millions made the club a contender in the north of England, Manchester United had another rival a bit further from home.

While Liverpool always guarantees a ferocious northwest derby, the fixture against London side Arsenal -- once a permanent challenger for the Premier League title -- usually provided the most mouthwatering match of the season.
    From the late 1990s to mid-2000s, the clash created countless iconic moments.
    From Ryan Giggs' famous solo goal and hairy-chested celebration, to Martin Keown manhandling Ruud van Nistelrooy, to "the Battle of the Buffet" (an incident which culminated in Alex Ferguson being hit in the face with a slice of pizza), Manchester United vs. Arsenal never failed to create theater.
    Although Arsenal's most recent title was in 2004, and United has struggled since Ferguson's 2013 retirement, this season the fixture has an added layer of drama: Jose Mourinho.
    Rarely has there been a managerial rivalry as one-sided as this one.
    While Wenger and Ferguson shared nine Premier League titles in succession from 1997 to 2004, the Frenchman has managed just one victory over Mourinho in their 15 meetings -- the 2015 Community Shield preseason match -- compared to the Portuguese's eight.
    This weekend, however, arguably provides Wenger with his best opportunity to finally get one over on his old adversary in the league.
    While Arsenal has started this season like a title challenger -- undefeated in 16 games in all competitions since losing to Liverpool on the opening day -- Mourinho's players are floundering, both domestically and in the Europa League.
    Sixth-placed United is eight points behind league leader Liverpool, and six adrift of Arsenal.
    Despite the inevitable interest in the managerial battle set to take place on the Old Trafford touchline, Wenger insists Saturday's match is all about the players on the pitch.
    "I was in a press conference today where it was more about controversy between Mourinho and me," Wenger told Sky Sports.
    "That's not what football is about, people do not enjoy that. People enjoy the quality of the game today, they have access to the best quality in the world.
    "I do not make of these games a competition between two managers, it's between two clubs and two teams.
    "I think the managers have to respect each other -- I made mistakes, he made mistakes, we all make mistakes. But what is important at the end of the day is how good the game will be on Saturday."
    Wenger's choice of the word "mistake" might be something of an understatement.
    Their relationship has been marked by public feuds since Mourinho arrived in England in 2004 -- the following year he called Wenger "a voyeur."
    'The Special One:' A history of Jose Mourinho's feuds
    Arguably the lowest blow was Mourinho's "specialist in failure" jibe during his second stint at Chelsea in 2014. Later that year, Wenger shoved Mourinho on the touchline and the pair had to be held apart by the fourth official.
    Mourinho also downplayed their history in his Friday press conference -- but claimed Wenger, 67, gets more respect for his achievements in football.
    Both have three Premier League titles, while Wenger previously won the French league and Mourinho has championships from stints in Portugal, Italy and Spain -- plus two European crowns.
    "My record against Mr. Wenger is not important," the 53-year-old said. "I don't play against managers; my teams plays against other managers' teams.
    "Tomorrow is the game between the two managers with the best records, since Sir Alex Ferguson is not here anymore," he added.
    "It means we should be respected, even in periods when our results are not the best. I think Mr. Wenger has that respect, but I don't think I have. My last title was 18 months ago, not 18 years ago, but I don't feel I have that respect."