(CNN) The dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy has sold for $4.8 million, breaking its own record as the most expensive personal item of clothing.

On Nov. 18, it was purchased by the Ripley's Believe it or Not museum chain at Julien's Auctions' "The Collections of Marilyn Monroe" sale in Los Angeles.

"Tonight was one of the most important moments in our history as a company," Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement. "We were incredibly privileged to have had the opportunity to offer this amazing dress from the most legendary screen star of all time."

Created by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, the dress sold for $1.27 million at a Christie's auction in 1999, setting a new record for the most expensive personal item of clothing ever to be sold at auction.

