Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' sells for $4.8M, sets new record

Updated 7:19 AM ET, Fri November 18, 2016

(CNN)The dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy has sold for $4.8 million, breaking its own record as the most expensive personal item of clothing.

On Nov. 18, it was purchased by the Ripley's Believe it or Not museum chain at Julien's Auctions' "The Collections of Marilyn Monroe" sale in Los Angeles.
    "Tonight was one of the most important moments in our history as a company," Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement. "We were incredibly privileged to have had the opportunity to offer this amazing dress from the most legendary screen star of all time."
    Created by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, the dress sold for $1.27 million at a Christie's auction in 1999, setting a new record for the most expensive personal item of clothing ever to be sold at auction.
    Monroe wore the famous dress at a 45th birthday celebration for Kennedy held at New York's Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962. It's said the dress was so tight that she had to be sewn into it before getting on stage to sing "Happy Birthday."