Taboo from Black Eyed Peas had cancer

Story highlights Gomez shared his story on "The Doctors"

He said he wants people to listen to their bodies

(CNN) As a member of the Black Eyed Peas, Jaime "Taboo" Gomez is used to being in the limelight.

But when it came to his battle with testicular cancer, the musician kept it private.

Now he is sharing his story.

The six-time Grammy winner recently appeared on daytime talk show "The Doctors" to talk about his 2014 diagnosis.

"I thought about my kids. Am I going to live to see my kids grow up?" he said. "In that instant, I remember telling my wife and we went into fight mode, not flight mode."

