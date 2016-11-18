Soul singer Sharon Jones dead at 60

Story highlights Singer Sharon Jones, 60, died of pancreatic cancer

She was known as the female James Brown

(CNN) Sharon Jones, the lead singer with the band Dap-Kings, has died at the age of 60.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Sharon Jones has passed away after a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer," said a post on her website

Her death was confirmed to CNN by manager Alex Kadvan who said Jones died Friday night in Cooperstown, New York.

Jones was known for her funk-infused soul sound and was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for the album "Give the People What They Want."

Tributes for Jones, who was often called "the female James Brown," are being shared on social media.