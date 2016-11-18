Soul singer Sharon Jones dead at 60

(CNN) Sharon Jones, the lead singer with the band Dap-Kings, has died at the age of 60.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Sharon Jones has passed away after a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer," said a post on her website

Jones was known for her funk-infused soul sound and was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for the album "Give the People What They Want."

Her struggle to return to the stage after her 2013 cancer diagnosis was the subject of a recent documentary titled "Miss Sharon Jones."

Her website said she died "surrounded by her loved ones, including her band, the Dap-Kings."