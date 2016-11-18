Well, Kidman returned Thursday night and things got awkward again.

"I so didn't want to come back," Kidman said this time around. "I'm in a new movie, 'Lion,' that's why I'm here."

Fallon rolled with it.

"The past is the past, let's leave it that way," Fallon said.

He then proceeded to tease her by staring at her as the song "Dreamweaver" played -- a joke from the movie, "Wayne's World."

Kidman then told a story of being with Fallon in the kitchen of director David Fincher's house many years ago when Fallon again missed his shot.

"You could have asked for my number then," Kidman said. "And you still did not score."

Fallon appeared horrified.

Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, eventually came out to serenade Fallon with "Dreamweaver" and remind us all that the actress ended up doing alright after all.