(CNN)Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend Nick Gordon has been ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford entered a judgment against Gordon Thursday as a result of a wrongful death suit filed by her family.
In September, Gordon was found legally responsible for Brown's death after she was found submerged last year in the bathtub of an Atlanta home the couple shared.
Brown, 22, lingered for months in hospice before she died. An autopsy declared that drug intoxication and immersion in water were the cause of the pneumonia and brain damage that ultimately led to her death.
Gordon has not been charged criminally in the case. He failed to appear for two hearings in the civil case against him regarding Brown's death, and her family won by default. He was not in court Thursday when the judgment was entered.
The ruling forces Gordon to pay any of his future earnings to the estate of Brown.
Her father, singer Bobby Brown, issued a statement expressing his happiness about the judgment.
"I am pleased with the outcome of today's court proceedings," he said. "I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter's name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy's name."
Brown called on authorities to move to criminally charge Gordon in his daughter's death.
"The delay in that matter is of great concern to me and my family," the singer said. "We need for District Attorney Howard to act now."