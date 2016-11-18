Story highlights Gordon was found legally responsible for Brown's death

He has ignored the civil suit against him

(CNN) Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend Nick Gordon has been ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford entered a judgment against Gordon Thursday as a result of a wrongful death suit filed by her family.

Brown, 22, lingered for months in hospice before she died. An autopsy declared that drug intoxication and immersion in water were the cause of the pneumonia and brain damage that ultimately led to her death.

Gordon has not been charged criminally in the case. He failed to appear for two hearings in the civil case against him regarding Brown's death, and her family won by default. He was not in court Thursday when the judgment was entered.

