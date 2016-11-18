Kanye West: I didn't vote but if I did, 'I would have voted for Trump'

Story highlights Kanye says he didn't vote, but would have voted for the controversial Republican candidate

(CNN) Could this be a very early campaign stunt?

Hip hop superstar Kanye West, who famously declared his intention to run for President in 2020, told a shocked audience in California that he didn't cast a vote in the presidential election earlier this month, but if he did, he "would have voted for Trump."

After the slightly-too-late endorsement for Donald Trump, the shock winner and now-President-elect, given between songs during the show at the SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday night, a large section of the audience booed the singer.

The moment was captured from afar by one concert-goer. While the majority of the crowd boos, one audience member can be heard clapping.