- The 2016 American Music Awards are Sunday night
- Drake leads with 13 nominations
- Pharoah said no artist is off limits and they should all be prepared to be mocked
(CNN)Some of the biggest names in music will face off Sunday night at the 2016 American Music Awards.
Actor and "SNL" alum, Jay Pharoah is co-hosting the event with model Gigi Hadid. In an interview with CNN this week, Pharoah said he's excited for the show.
"I think everything is going to be dope!" Pharoah said.
Pharoah promised that no artist would be off-limits from his jokes and hinted at one celebrity who may be a target.
"In the opening monologue, expect us to not be safe." It's going to be fun, tasteful but...we're going for it," he said. "Listen, we are all 'ordinary people.' That's all I'm going to say. I'm speaking in code!"
John Legend, Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are among the slated performers.
Rapper Drake is going into the night with a record 13 nominations.
"I think Drake could take it all," Pharoah said. "He's Drake! You're talking about somebody who is black and Jewish? Come on now! That's a win, win right there. You can't mess with that."
Pharoah said he hopes the show will offer viewers some entertainment relief.
"With everything being so dark and dreary -- and we're not just talking about [in the United States] but everywhere -- all over the world is just chaotic," he said. "I think music and comedy is the best escape from that."
The American Music Awards air Sunday night at on ABC.