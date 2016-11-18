Story highlights The 2016 American Music Awards are Sunday night

Drake leads with 13 nominations

Pharoah said no artist is off limits and they should all be prepared to be mocked

(CNN) Some of the biggest names in music will face off Sunday night at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Actor and "SNL" alum, Jay Pharoah is co-hosting the event with model Gigi Hadid. In an interview with CNN this week, Pharoah said he's excited for the show.

"I think everything is going to be dope!" Pharoah said.

Pharoah promised that no artist would be off-limits from his jokes and hinted at one celebrity who may be a target.

"In the opening monologue, expect us to not be safe." It's going to be fun, tasteful but...we're going for it," he said. "Listen, we are all 'ordinary people.' That's all I'm going to say. I'm speaking in code!"

Read More