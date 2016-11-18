Celebs who could run for president in 2020

(CNN) Try to suspend belief here and imagine if a celebrity, with zero governing experience, could become president.

Oh.Wait.

All things are possible now it seems. Here is a list of a few stars who have either discussed a possible run for office or for who the drumbeat has already started to sound to get them to through their hat into the presidential political ring:

Tom Hanks

We are so with Michael Moore who suggested to CNN's Jake Tapper that Hanks would be a Democratic candidate so many could get behind in 2020.

"Why don't we run beloved people? We have so many of them," Moore said. "The Republicans do this -- they run [Ronald] Reagan and the Terminator [Arnold Schwarzenegger] and other people."

President Obama clearly digs Hanks -- as he has selected him to receive the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

And in a recent speech while honored by New York's Museum of Modern Art, Hanks sounded downright statesman like.

"We are going to be all right, because we constantly get to tell the whole world who we are," Hanks said. "We constantly get to define ourselves as Americans. We do have the greatest country in the world."

Wilson for vice president!

Oprah Winfrey

Moore also mentioned Oprah Winfrey, who has been a strident supporter of both Obama and Hillary Clinton.

There are few celebrities who have had as much influence over our nation as Mama O.

From her book club to her favorite things list, when Winfrey speaks, we the people listen.

Sure, Winfrey told Jimmy Kimmel in June that she "would never run for office," but there are still a few years for her to change her mind.

And, naturally, Gayle King would have to be her running mate.

Kanye West

The rapper announced his intention run for president at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

"It's not about me. It's about ideas. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth," West said. "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

After Donald Trump's win, #Kanye2020 started trending.

The rapper laid out more of his political "plan" Thursday night at a concert in San Jose, California where he also announced that had he voted, he would have cast his ballot for Trump.

West recently reportedly told BBC radio, "I don't have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the (the) truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time to somehow make a difference while I'm still alive, I'm all for it."

If America is looking for a candidate who cuts loose on Twitter, Yeezy is your man.

Stephen Colbert

Colbert already ran for office. Remember?

Longtime viewers of Colbert's late night shows know he's got his finger on the pulse of politics in this country. He even testified - in character - on Capitol Hill.

It's time we voted someone into office who can make us laugh. (Intentionally, we mean.)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2016 is now saying "there's a good chance" that he could run at some point.

Especially because people keep asking.

"And so I started to really think. Could I make a difference? Could I surround myself with really brilliant people to help me make decisions? Do I care about this country," he told People. "And when the answers continued to come up yes, then I thought, there's a good chance."

Tim McGraw

The country superstar is beloved -- and a Democrat -- which might help the party pick up some votes in the South.

Who wouldn't want Faith Hill as the First Lady?

Back in 2006, McGraw told Esquire magazine he was seriously considering entering into politics in maybe 10 or 15 years.

The time is now sir.