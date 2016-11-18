Story highlights China's Shenzhou-11 spacecraft returns to earth

Two astronauts spent 30 days in orbit, the longest-ever Chinese space mission

Hong Kong (CNN) Two Chinese astronauts have successfully returned to Earth after 30 days in space.

Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong have lived and worked in the Tiangong-2 space lab since October 18, the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts.

The reentry module of the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft landed in Inner Mongolia around 2.15 p.m. Friday local time (01.15 a.m ET), after detaching from the space lab and heading for home Thursday.

Galactic plans

The Tiangong-2, whose name translates as "heavenly vessel," was launched on September 15 and had unmanned until the astronauts arrived the following month.