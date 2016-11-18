Breaking News

Desert 'fog catchers' make water out of thin air

Updated 6:16 AM ET, Fri November 18, 2016

In a mountainous area on the edge of the Sahara in Southwest Morocco, large mesh nets capture clouds of fog and condense it into clean drinking water.
Fog catchers in MoroccoIn a mountainous area on the edge of the Sahara in Southwest Morocco, large mesh nets capture clouds of fog and condense it into clean drinking water.
The fog-catching project provides clean drinking water to 500 people across five villages, in a drought-affected region -- known as Anti Atlas.
Fog catchers in MoroccoThe fog-catching project provides clean drinking water to 500 people across five villages, in a drought-affected region -- known as Anti Atlas.
The technique of fog collection involves large pieces of vertical mesh-collecting fog and condensing it into droplets of water which flow down into a trough.
Fog catchers in MoroccoThe technique of fog collection involves large pieces of vertical mesh-collecting fog and condensing it into droplets of water which flow down into a trough.
This Moroccan NGO, &lt;a href=&quot;http://darsihmad.org/fog/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dar Si Hmad&lt;/a&gt;, runs the largest functioning fog collection project, generating an average of 6,000 liters of water a day. Pictured here, members of the team in Morocco pose with German colleagues.
Fog catchers in MoroccoThis Moroccan NGO, Dar Si Hmad, runs the largest functioning fog collection project, generating an average of 6,000 liters of water a day. Pictured here, members of the team in Morocco pose with German colleagues.
Before the project, locals had to walk three hours a day to get water from depleted wells. Now the cost of water has drastically reduced, and is readily available from the taps in their homes.
Fog catchers in MoroccoBefore the project, locals had to walk three hours a day to get water from depleted wells. Now the cost of water has drastically reduced, and is readily available from the taps in their homes.
Fog harvesting was devised in South America in the 1980s. There are currently active projects in Chile, Peru, Ghana, Eritrea, South Africa and California. Pictured here, a net catches water from fog at Bellavista el Paraiso shantytown in Lima, Peru in November 2009.
Fog collection in PeruFog harvesting was devised in South America in the 1980s. There are currently active projects in Chile, Peru, Ghana, Eritrea, South Africa and California. Pictured here, a net catches water from fog at Bellavista el Paraiso shantytown in Lima, Peru in November 2009.
&quot;Atrapanieblas&quot; or fog collection takes place at the Alto Patache fog oasis, located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.
Fog collection in Chile"Atrapanieblas" or fog collection takes place at the Alto Patache fog oasis, located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.
The Atacama Desert is believed to be the driest on Earth. Pictured here, the head of research of the Institute of Geography of the Catholic University of Chile, Camilo del Rio alongside the fog collection system in the Atacama Desert in April 2016.
Fog collection in ChileThe Atacama Desert is believed to be the driest on Earth. Pictured here, the head of research of the Institute of Geography of the Catholic University of Chile, Camilo del Rio alongside the fog collection system in the Atacama Desert in April 2016.
Two nets are used to collect fog and produce water for the village of Taleni in Eastern Cape, South Africa. Pictured here, school pupils from Nomvalo stand in front of the nets in March 2006.
Fog collection in South AfricaTwo nets are used to collect fog and produce water for the village of Taleni in Eastern Cape, South Africa. Pictured here, school pupils from Nomvalo stand in front of the nets in March 2006.
In Limpopo province, where water is scarce, Tshiavha primary school&#39;s harvesting nets in the town of Thohoyandou have provided some relief.
Fog collection in South AfricaIn Limpopo province, where water is scarce, Tshiavha primary school's harvesting nets in the town of Thohoyandou have provided some relief.
The mountainous landscapes and misty climate make Thohoyandou one of the few areas in the country where fog collection is viable.
Fog collection in South AfricaThe mountainous landscapes and misty climate make Thohoyandou one of the few areas in the country where fog collection is viable.
Pictured here, a child drinks a glass of water caught by the fog nets at Tshiavha primary school in Limpopo, in 2011.
Fog collection in South AfricaPictured here, a child drinks a glass of water caught by the fog nets at Tshiavha primary school in Limpopo, in 2011.
Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, is also home to large canvas fog collectors.
Fog collection inTenerifeTenerife, in the Canary Islands, is also home to large canvas fog collectors.
Pictured here, engineers install a new type of fog collector on Tenerife in November 2015 in order to compare the result with the Chilean-type collectors installed alongside.&lt;br /&gt;
Fog collection inTenerifePictured here, engineers install a new type of fog collector on Tenerife in November 2015 in order to compare the result with the Chilean-type collectors installed alongside.
  Giant nets in the Anti-Atlas mountains trap fog and turn it into clean drinking water
  The nets have had life-changing effects on the local population

Marrakech, Morocco (CNN)On the edge of the Sahara, in southwest Morocco, giant nets catch moisture from the air, turning fog into drinking water.

The technique involves a fine mesh that mimics the process through which the needles of pine trees and redwoods condense fog into water to make up for the lack of rainfall.
    Set in a dry, mountainous area, it's the world's largest functioning fog collection project, spanning 600 square meters, according to Dar Si Hmad, the women-led Moroccan NGO that runs it.
    The pilot project now provides clean drinking water to 500 people in five villages, in a region that has been severely hit by climate change-induced droughts.

    Four years of tests

    Fog harvesting was devised in South America in the 1980s and there are active projects in various countries including Chile, Peru, Ghana, Eritrea, South Africa and California.
    Efforts to bring it to Morocco started 10 years ago and the project launched in 2015, on World Water Day, after four years of testing.
    "This period of observation was extremely important, because water projects can't be rushed into a social contract without a long term study, as the risks are too high," Jamila Bargach, director of Dar Si Hmad, told CNN.
    The nets, which are set at an altitude of 1,225 meters (4,000 feet), collect an average of 6,000 liters of water a day, which is first filtered for impurities before traveling through eight kilometers of piping to reach homes in the villages.
    "The fog is pushed by the winds from the ocean and is trapped by the mountains -- it's stuck here -- so it's easy to empty it of its water," Bargach said of the mountains that are draped in fog for about 140 days a year.
    In recognition of its unique contribution to facing the challenges of climate change, the project was awarded the 2016 United Nations "Momentum for Change" award and showcased at the UN's climate change conference, COP22, in Marrakech, Morocco.

    Reversing migration

    The region, known as Anti Atlas -- from the name of the nearby mountain range -- has become increasingly depopulated in the last decades as inhabitants were forced to migrate due to lack of water.
    "Those who have stayed are among the poorest, and are mostly women, children and the elderly," said Bargach.
    "Before we installed the nets, they had to walk three hours a day to go to distant, depleted wells, which is what people still do every day in the region where we don't operate."
    If the wells are dry, the only way to get water is to have it delivered by trucks, at the price of 30 to 50 dirhams per ton (about $3 to $5).
    Within the scheme, each ton of water now costs just 4 dirhams, or about 40 cents, and is available from the tap, at home.
    "Even though these are poor communities, with people living on less than $2 a day, they pay for their water because they know the money goes into maintenance," said Bargach.
    Battered by winds that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the nets are in need of constant care.

    'CloudFisher'

    To address the problem, starting next year the current technology -- from a Canadian NGO called FogQuest -- will be upgraded to a newer version called "CloudFisher," developed in Germany, which requires no maintenance and will double the water yield.
    So far, the nets have had life-changing effects on the local population.
    "They told me, 'We were like slaves, and now we're free.' It's been an amazing transformation, and they feel proud as recipients of such a maverick way of getting water," said Bargach.
    Over the next two years, the project will expand to eight new villages, adding over 500 new beneficiaries.
    Dar Si Hmad is also bringing the fog catchers to other regions of southwestern Morocco, at the request of local organizations, providing clean water to a wider network of rural Berber villages that suffer from water stress.