The week in 31 photos

A cat named James wears a collar and tie as he looks out the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Monday, November 14. The embassy has been home to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for more than four years now.
Firefighters work after a hot-air balloon filled with fireworks ignited near a car in Taunggyi, Myanmar, on Tuesday, November 15. The balloon, part of the Tazaungdaing Festival, wasn't supposed to ignite until it reached a certain height.
Dancers from the Moscow Ballet of Classical Choreography perform on stage during the premiere of "The Nutcracker" in Bydgoszcz, Poland, on Tuesday, November 15.
Women practice hairdressing at a vocational learning center in Butembo, Congo, on Friday, November 11.
A baby macaque rests in his mother's lap at the Tbilisi Zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 15. France's Auvergne Zoo donated nine monkeys after the Tbilisi Zoo lost all of its monkeys in flooding last year.
A man cleans glass at the Mexican Stock Exchange building in Mexico City on Tuesday, November 15.
People use inflated condoms to help them catch fish in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, November 12. The condoms keep the bait high in the water and increase the line's resistance against the pull of heavy fish.
Students look at an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex as they visit the Singapore Zoo on Wednesday, November 16.
Boys and girls dressed in cadet school uniforms attend a ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, November 11.
Britain's Prince William plays soccer with children as he visits a primary school in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, November 16. He was in Vietnam to attend an international conference on wildlife trafficking.
Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys performs in New York on Saturday, November 12.
A police officer sprays a demonstrator during austerity protests in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, November 16.
The Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of the British Royal Air Force, perform on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, on Thursday, November 17.
A dodo skeleton is touched up at an auction house in Billingshurst, England, on Thursday, November 17. It's the first dodo skeleton to come up for sale in 100 years, and it is expected to fetch up to 500,000 pounds ($620,775). The dodo, a flightless bird, went extinct in the 17th century.
Three women watch waves hit a beachfront in Gaza City on Thursday, November 17.
Illegal weapons are burned by police in Ngong, Kenya, on Tuesday, November 15. The pile consisted of confiscated and surrendered firearms that had been stockpiled for almost a decade.