The week in 31 photos

A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul, Iraq, on Friday, November 11. An Iraqi-led offensive was launched in October to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country. Hide Caption 1 of 31

A cat named James wears a collar and tie as he looks out the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Monday, November 14. The embassy has been home to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for more than four years now. Hide Caption 2 of 31

Firefighters work after a hot-air balloon filled with fireworks ignited near a car in Taunggyi, Myanmar, on Tuesday, November 15. The balloon, part of the Tazaungdaing Festival, wasn't supposed to ignite until it reached a certain height. Hide Caption 3 of 31

Military personnel hold an American flag during New York's annual Veterans Day parade on Friday, November 11. Hide Caption 4 of 31

A rail line in Kaikoura, New Zealand, is covered by landslide debris after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday, November 14. Hide Caption 5 of 31

Newlyweds Sadio and Siedric White, right, step out of an Atlanta hotel on Friday, November 11, to see people protesting the election of President-elect Donald Trump. At least 25 US cities have seen protests since Trump's victory. Hide Caption 6 of 31

Crowds in Fremantle, Australia, look at the supermoon on Monday, November 14. NASA scientists said the moon was brighter than it had appeared at any point in the last 68 years. Hide Caption 7 of 31

Dancers from the Moscow Ballet of Classical Choreography perform on stage during the premiere of "The Nutcracker" in Bydgoszcz, Poland, on Tuesday, November 15. Hide Caption 8 of 31

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the Children's Defense Fund's "Beat The Odds" Gala in Washington on Wednesday, November 16. It was her first public speech since conceding the election to Donald Trump. "I will admit, coming here tonight wasn't the easiest thing for me," she said. "There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book and our dogs and never leave the house again." But Clinton did not wallow in defeat during the speech, turning instead to what she will focus on going forward -- and the impact her mother had on her life. Hide Caption 9 of 31

Women practice hairdressing at a vocational learning center in Butembo, Congo, on Friday, November 11. Hide Caption 10 of 31

Eric Willey looks on from the porch of his home as a helicopter fights a wildfire in Tate City, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 16. More than 30 large wildfires have left a trail of destruction through 80,000 acres of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, according to the US Forest Service. Hide Caption 11 of 31

A baby macaque rests in his mother's lap at the Tbilisi Zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 15. France's Auvergne Zoo donated nine monkeys after the Tbilisi Zoo lost all of its monkeys in flooding last year. Hide Caption 12 of 31

US President Barack Obama walks past the Brandenburg Gate after visiting the US Embassy in Berlin on Thursday, November 17. Obama is making his last international trip as President, visiting Germany, Greece and Peru. Hide Caption 13 of 31

A protester jumps to avoid tear gas during an anti-capitalism protest in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, November 15. Six people were arrested after a group of anarchists started throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails, Athens police told CNN. Hide Caption 14 of 31

Students Holly Hilton, left, and Albany Cox leave a high school in Orem, Utah, after several students were stabbed there on Tuesday, November 15. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after the stabbings. All victims were expected to survive. Hide Caption 15 of 31

A man cleans glass at the Mexican Stock Exchange building in Mexico City on Tuesday, November 15. Hide Caption 16 of 31

People use inflated condoms to help them catch fish in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, November 12. The condoms keep the bait high in the water and increase the line's resistance against the pull of heavy fish. Hide Caption 17 of 31

Students look at an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex as they visit the Singapore Zoo on Wednesday, November 16. Hide Caption 18 of 31

A child walks through smoke after airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria, on Wednesday, November 16. Rebels took control of eastern Aleppo in 2014, and government forces have besieged the area, battering it from above with the help of Russian air power. Hide Caption 19 of 31

Letters lie on the sidewalk after they were taken off a Trump Place high rise in New York on Wednesday, November 16. "Trump Place" signs were removed from three apartment buildings along the Hudson River in Manhattan. They are being renamed with just their street addresses. The Trump Organization sold the buildings more than a decade ago to Equity Residential, a Chicago-based real estate company. The company's chairman told CNBC that the company just wants to be politically neutral. Hide Caption 20 of 31

Boys and girls dressed in cadet school uniforms attend a ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, November 11. Hide Caption 21 of 31

A woman and her child lay candles outside of a Paris restaurant on Sunday, November 13 -- one year after terrorist attacks killed 130 people in the French capital. Hide Caption 22 of 31

Britain's Prince William plays soccer with children as he visits a primary school in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, November 16. He was in Vietnam to attend an international conference on wildlife trafficking. Hide Caption 23 of 31

Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys performs in New York on Saturday, November 12. Hide Caption 24 of 31

A police officer sprays a demonstrator during austerity protests in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, November 16. Hide Caption 25 of 31

The Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of the British Royal Air Force, perform on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, on Thursday, November 17. Hide Caption 26 of 31

A dodo skeleton is touched up at an auction house in Billingshurst, England, on Thursday, November 17. It's the first dodo skeleton to come up for sale in 100 years, and it is expected to fetch up to 500,000 pounds ($620,775). The dodo, a flightless bird, went extinct in the 17th century. Hide Caption 27 of 31

Three women watch waves hit a beachfront in Gaza City on Thursday, November 17. Hide Caption 28 of 31

Illegal weapons are burned by police in Ngong, Kenya, on Tuesday, November 15. The pile consisted of confiscated and surrendered firearms that had been stockpiled for almost a decade. Hide Caption 29 of 31

Vice President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with his successor, Mike Pence, after they had lunch in Washington on Wednesday, November 16. Hide Caption 30 of 31