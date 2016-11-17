Story highlights The man and his sister wanted to "hot pot"

None of the man's remains were found in the spring's waters

(CNN) A trip to one of the nation's natural wonders ended in a unnatural tragedy.

A 23-year-old Oregon man essentially dissolved inside a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming after he accidentally fell into it.

The bizarre incident happened back in June, when Colin Nathaniel Scott went to the park with his sister to find a place to "hot pot."

According to a recently released report from park officials, Scott and his sister went to an unauthorized area near the Norris Geyser.

"They were specifically moving in that area for a place that they could potentially get into and soak," Deputy Chief Ranger Lorant Veress told CNN affiliate KULR . "I think they call it hot potting."

